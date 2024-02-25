LLB-5-Yrs-CET registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the registration date for Maharashtra LLB-five-years-Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-5-yrs-CET) up to March 18.

It may be noted that the registration for the Law CET commenced on January 18 for admission for the academic year 2024-25. Its last date was February 18. The CET Cell received requests from candidates and parents regarding an extension for registration for the test.

Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates CET CELL has decided to give the extension for online application form filling up to March 18. The SCETC urged the candidates to take note of this.