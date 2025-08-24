Local dispute turns violent, sword used

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A local dispute in the Rajabazar–Kunwarfali area escalated into a fistfight between two groups, during which a sword was reportedly wielded. The incident occurred on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m., causing temporary tension in the neighborhood.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute between two groups of local youths had been ongoing for several days. On Saturday night, they confronted each other and attacked one another with weapons, sticks, and rods, while one youth also brandished a sword.

On Sunday, the City Chowk police attempted to trace some of the youths involved, but they could not be apprehended. Locals claimed that the troublemakers had more than one sword, though police stated that only one sword was recovered.