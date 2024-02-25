Local LS Constituency may get unanticipated candidate from Mahayuti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “BJP is preparing for the election in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha Constituency, which is the stronghold of Shiv Sena. However, there may be an unexpected candidate from Mahayuti Constituency,” said Neelam Gorhe, the Shiv Sena leader and deputy chairperson of State Legislative Council while talking to reporters here on Saturday.

She said that they may have worked with those aspirants earlier. Neelam Gorhe who was in the city to visit the Ghrishneshwar temple of Ellora, held a review meeting with the officers at the Subhedari Guest House. After the meeting, she interacted with the city journalists.

Gorhe said that there is a drought situation in Soyegaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsils of the district.

“There is a drought-like situation in the remaining tehsils as well. The State Government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) to help farmers in such situations,” she said.

As per the GR, there are instructions for the banks to stop loan instalment collection and for the electricity company to not discontinue electricity connections.

“The universities and schools were also instructed not to collect fees from students until June. Despite this, the universities are taking action against students for not paying the fees. I will write a letter to the Governor asking him whether the universities are implementing the GR in this manner,” she asserted.

The deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council said that sugarcane workers in Marathwada start returning to their villages in March.

She said that district collector Dilip Swami was instructed to keep the works ready under the employment guarantee scheme (EGS) so that they do not face unemployment. The collector informed her that many works under EGS are ready.

Pawar's party allotted good symbol

There is speculation over the allotment of ‘trumpet’ as an election symbol for Sharad Pawar's party. Gorhe said that Sharad Pawar's party got a good symbol. “Since I have worked in RPI, I know different symbols were allotted in each election. The trumpet is better than those symbols,” she said.

Errors rectified in new laws

“The earlier two laws for Maratha community reservation did not sustain in a legal test. The errors were rectified in the new law, which was passed unanimously recently. The community should not look at this negatively,” she added.