Lokmat Mahamarathon tomorrow, left side of these roads will be closed for traffic

Closed for four and a half hours: Traffic closed between Sutagirni Chowk and Darga Chowk, appeal to use alternative route

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much awaited Lokmat Mahamarathon is being held on Sunday in the presence of thousands of contestants. The grand competition will start at 5 am at the divisional sports complex. Therefore, traffic has been changed from 5 am to 9:30 am on Sunday morning to prevent traffic congestion. Accordingly, deputy commissioner of traffic department Shilwant Nandedkar, assistant commissioner Ashok Thorat, police inspector Amol Devkar, Venkatesh Kendre of Jawaharnagar, and others reviewed the route of the marathon recently.

The left side of this road will be closed for traffic:

- The marathon competition will start from the divisional sports complex, runners will pass from Sutgirni Chowk, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk via Sevenhill, Kranti Chowk, Gopal T-point, Vits Hotel Chowk and take a U-turn from Hotel Great Punjab railway station road and then pass via government engineering college, Bhajiwalibai statue, Darga Chowk and conclude at the divisional sports complex.

- The left side of the road will be closed for all vehicles from 5 am to 9:30 am. All traffic coming and going from the right side will continue.

-Also the entire road from Sutgirni Chowk to Darga Chowk will be closed for all types of vehicles.

-Vehicles can take alternative routes from Sutgirni Chowk via Adinath Chowk, Chetak Ghoda Chowk, Roplekar Chowk, Sahakarnagar Chowk and Darga Chowk.