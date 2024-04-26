Lokmat Mission Admission Part 2:

1) Euro Kids

Start your child's early education with 'The Preschool Expert'. Such a tagline is what you see as soon as you enter the exhibition. The first stall in the exhibition was by 'Euro Kids'. In this, the admission process of 'Play Group' 'Euro Junior' and Nursery 'Euro Senior' and Class I in the new academic year has started.

2) Yash Group of Institutes

Information about the Yash Group of Institutes Yashwantrao Chavan Dental College and Hospital, College of Pharmacy, Sharda College of Pharmacy (Ahmednagar), Agricultural College, College of Pharmacy, Mula Rural Institute of Pharmacy (Sonai), Yash Institute of Pharmacy (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) etc. is being given in the expo. Also information about CBSE pattern ACE Academy and Winner Career Academy is available here.

3) Tanwani’s Champion Pre-Primary English School

The education provided in Tanwani’s Champion Pre-Primary English School is according to the CBSE curriculum. There are 'Play Group', 'Nursery', 'Junior KG', 'Senior KG', 'Class I to IV' classes in this school. Apart from this, information about 'Kids Fun Zone' and 'Kids Summer Camp' is being given in the exhibition.

4) AIB PCMB

Stall giving information about 'AIB PCMB' classes of Dr Bhaskar Shinde sir has been put up in the exhibition. NEET/JEE/ MHT-CET/ Foundation classes are conducted. This class is considered best for Biology. The slogan 'Tu 'Neet' Se Na Dar, Tere Saath Hai Apne Dr Shinde Sir' is catching everyone's attention. AIB has managed to maintain record results in each exam for the past 8 years.

5) Winchester International English School

Winchester International English School provides an interactive technology based education as per CBSE board pattern. This school imparts up-to-date education from nursery to 12th standard. Along with quality studies, preparation is done for competitive exams and Olympiad exams.