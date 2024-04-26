LTCC's ‘Mission Admission 2024’ inaugurated, garners enthusiastic response on day one

The three-day expo aims to be a one-stop destination for parents and students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) 'Mission Admission 2024' education expo, inaugurated on Friday at Lokmat Bhavan, witnessed a tremendous response on its first day. The expo aims to be a one-stop destination for parents and students seeking information on schools, coaching classes, universities and summer camps.

Dignitaries including Dr Ashish Gadekar, registrar of MGM university, CA Rupali Bothra, chairperson of ICAI, CA Kedar Pande chairman, Aurangabad Branch of Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association, and Yogesh Gole, executive editor of Lokmat Times graced the occasion. The inauguration ceremony was adorned with the release of balloons and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Yogesh Gole gave the introductory, while Tausif Khan anchored the programme.

Dr Gadekar, in his inaugural address, highlighted the significance of such expos in introducing students across the Marathwada region to diverse educational opportunities. He lamented the low rate of higher education enrollment (28%) in the region and emphasized how expos like these bridge the gap by providing career guidance and showcasing a variety of educational institutions that are the strength of the city.

CA Rupali Bothra emphasized the importance of career counseling, particularly in light of the new education policy, which mandates early guidance for students starting from the 8th standard. She lauded the expo for its role in empowering students with relevant information, counseling, and awareness regarding emerging educational opportunities. Bothra expressed her pride in being part of this initiative.

One-stop destination for all

The three-day ‘Mission Admission Expo-2024,’ aims to be a one-stop destination for parents and students seeking information on schools, coaching classes, universities and summer camps. Hundreds of parents thronged the venue, eager to secure admissions for their children in prominent schools or local institutions. Many also sought guidance on coaching classes and summer programmes to help their children excel academically and explore their creativity during the holidays.

Handwriting competition a big hit

There was a handwriting competition for students in grades 1 to 10 on the first day of the expo. Many students joined in and showed off their neat handwriting. It was a fun and exciting atmosphere, with students from different schools competing and making new friends. Winners got prizes.

Campus Club handwriting competition winners:

Categories:-

Std 1st and 2nd:

1st - Shravan Deo

2nd - Harshal Sonawne

3rd - Swarali Kothale

Std 3rd and 4th:

1st - Pranjal Apre

2nd - Sanyukta Sanap

3rd - Naman Pavhare

Std 5th, 6th and 7th:

1st - Shifa Fatima Sayed Shafique

2nd - Ansh Bangad

3rd - Sara Bagwan

Std 8th, 9th and 10th:

1st - Dipti Chavan

2nd - Sharwari Khandare

3rd - Aarya Shahane

Drawing competition

A drawing competition will be arranged on April 27 (Saturday).

1. First Group:

-Students from first to fourth standards. The theme is 'My Morning.' Timing: 11 am to 1 pm.

-Students from class fifth to 10th. The theme is 'Save Water'. Timing: 4 pm to 6 pm.

-The organisers will be providing the drawing sheets. Students must bring their colors and stationary. Winners will get prizes, and participants will get gifts.

Last two days remaining:

The final two days of the educational exhibition will be Saturday and Sunday. The exhibition will be open from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm. Entry is free for all, and parking arrangements have also been made free of charge.