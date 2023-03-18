Luna rider dies in road accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

One person died, while three others including a woman and two minor kids, sustained severe injuries after the Luna on which they were riding was dashed by a speeding pickup van, near Dhotra Phata, on Jalgaon-Sillod road, on Saturday at 1 pm. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Udaybhan Jadhav (42, Shekhapur in Buldhana district).

Jadhav along with his wife and two sons had been to Undangaon to attend a marriage function of his relative. He was riding a Luna (MH 28 BH 3779). While he was returning home through Dhotra-Shivna road, a speeding van going to Nashik (MH 17 BY 8841) from Jalgaon dashed the small vehicle.

The hitting of the van was so severe that the Jadhav died on the spot, while his wife Chandrakala (40), son Rohan (15) and Gopal (10), sustained severe injuries.

Acting upon the information, the good samaritans of the village like Muktaram Gavhane, Sandeep Gavhane and Piraji Murade rushed the injured victims to the hospital at Sillod in their personal vehicles. The condition of Rohan is reported to be critical, therefore, he has been shifted to District Civil Hospital in the city, said the police.

Meanwhile, the Ajanta police have been alerted. Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector Pramod Bhingare and PSI Raju Rathod conducted the panchanama. Meanwhile, the Ajanta police have registered an offence. Further investigation is on.