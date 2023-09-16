Madhusudan Bhale passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 16, 2023 10:55 PM 2023-09-16T22:55:02+5:30 2023-09-16T23:34:32+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Madhusudan Bhale, a 76-year-old resident of Bajrang Chowk, Cidco N-6 died of heart attack on Saturday afternoon. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Madhusudan Bhale, a 76-year-old resident of Bajrang Chowk, Cidco N-6 died of heart attack on Saturday afternoon. He was a retired employee of the personnel department of API Company. He is survived by his wife, four sons and extended family. The last rites were performed on him at the Central Naka cremetorium in the evening.Open in app