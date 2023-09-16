Madhusudan Bhale passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Madhusudan Bhale, a 76-year-old resident of Bajrang Chowk, Cidco N-6 died of heart attack on Saturday afternoon. He was a retired employee of the personnel department of API Company. He is survived by his wife, four sons and extended family. The last rites were performed on him at the Central Naka cremetorium in the evening.