Maha-exchange Mahotsav gets good response

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Sujata Electronics, an authorized showroom of LG is providing services to the citizens at Kalda Corner for the past 30 years. A Maha-exchange Mahotsav has been organised for the Dussehra festival. The customers are giving good response to it. The offer provides bonus upto Rs 15,000 for exchanging any product with LG products. Any product can be purchased by paying just Rs 1 and the remaining amount in easy installment. Customers are also avail cash back offer upto Rs 7,000 on the purchases. The directors have appealed the people to visit the showroom.