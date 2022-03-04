Maha offer for women travellers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 4:

To honour the dignity of women and commemorate International Women's Day (March 8), the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a special package offering a 50 per cent concession to women travellers visiting any of its resorts in Maharashtra. The offer is valid from March 6 to 10.

Whether the women guests are visiting with their family, friends or relatives, MTDC will accord a warm welcome and double the enjoyment of their leisure trip. The discount is on room charges. The female guest in whose name the booking is made online will have to remain present at the time of checking in the resorts. She will also have to produce an identity card to avail the discount. The customer will have to pay for their meals and breakfast, said the MTDC sources.

The deputy general manager (MTDC) Chandrashekhar Jaiswal elaborated, " The female guests can select their choice destination and book their rooms by visiting our website www.mtdc.co. We will be glad to welcome and serve our female guests visiting along with their families, friends and relatives at our resorts. The facility should be availed by female guests in large number."

According to sources, " The females are tied up in a hectic schedule. They had to look after the whole family in the role of a mother or a wife. In this tug-of-war situation, they hardly get enough time for relaxation. Hence this is the best opportunity for them to take a break and get themselves refreshed so as to resumes the routine with zeal and enthusiasm."