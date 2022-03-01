Maha Shivratri celebrated with fervor in Waluj

Aurangabad, March 1:

The Maha Shivratri was celebrated with fervor in Waluj industrial area. Various religious programmes were organised in Lord Mahadev temples since morning across Waluj on Tuesday.

The devotees thronged the temples as the restrictions were eased after two years. A kirtan mahotsav and Shivlilamrut Parayan was organised at the Panchamukhi Mahadev temple in Bajajnagar area. The temple was open for the devotees after performing the rudra abhishek in the morning. The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad visited the temple in the afternoon. A palkhi procession was held in the evening amidst huge rush of devotees. A health and blood check up camp organised in the temple premises also received huge response. On Wednesday, a kirtan of Rambhau Maharaj Sarda is organised at 9 am followed by the distribution of maha prasad. The organisers Duttatray Tupkari, Raosaheb Fartade and Suresh Dane have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programmes.