Mahajalabhishek of Prabhu Vishwakarma

Aurangabad: Jayanti of Prabhu Vishwakarma was celebrated at different places in the city. Mahajalabhishek was performed on Prabhu Vishwakarma’s idol, made from 'sapta dhatu, at Shashtrinagar.

A total of 40 couples performed Mahajaalbhishek with water brought from 33 rivers in India and Nepal.

Laxmikant Harel collected water from these rivers through couriers. Abhay Taksal was the chief guest while Dr Sanjiv Kumar, the chief speaker, said that youths of ‘Lohar Community’ should get educated and search for new employment opportunities.

Sanjay Borade and Bhagwat Panchal were also present. Various competitions including essay writing, speech, rangoli, and fancy dress competitions, were held. The first, second and third winners of the competitions were presented with certificates and prizes instituted in memory of Pandurang Hiwale. A total of 10 social workers were felicitated with their better halves.

Sandeep Vaidya delivered a presidential speech. Dr Raj Popalgat conducted the proceedings of the programme while Kisan Popalghat proposed a vote of thanks.