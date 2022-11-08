Mahamastakabhishek ceremony held at Kachner

Hundreds of devotees line up to darshan of Lord Chintamani

Aurangabad:

If one takes darshan of Lord Chintamani Parshwanath with a pure heart, all his wishes will be fulfilled. I am very proud today that it is my great privilege to attend Chintamani Baba's annual yatra and consider myself fortunate that I could narrate his life history to the members of the society, said Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj.

He was speaking at the discourse organised after the Mahamastakabhishek ceremony of Chintamani Parshwanath Bhagwan at Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner on Tuesday. Guptinandi Gurudev, Acharya Mayanksagarji and others were present. Hundreds of devotees had arrived from all over the State to take darshan of Lord Chintamani. The Mahamastakabhishek was held at 6 am, followed by other religious programmes.

Dignitaries from the social, political, industrial and educational fields attended the ceremony. Elaborate police bandobast was deployed at the yatra for crowd control. The temple trust members, Rajabazar and Hudco mahila mandal and villagers took efforts. Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, festival president DU Jain, Suresh Kasliwal, Sanjay Kasliwal, Mahendra Kale and others were present.