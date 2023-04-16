Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm

Gujarati community: Vehicle rally organised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a grand celebration of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya Maharaj Jayanti by the Gujarati community. The festivities began with a vehicle rally organized by the community youths at 8.30 am, followed by a blood donation camp where 50 donors participated.

The highlight of the day was the evening procession where an image of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya Maharaj was kept in a chariot adorned with flowers, followed by an image of Lord Krishna. The procession also featured a live performance of Radha-Krishna and 8 Sakhis by girls dressed in traditional attire.

The drum troupe of young men and women dressed in yellow Nehru shirts and red and yellow feta added to the festive mood with their rhythmic beats. The procession started from Dwarkadhish Temple in Kharakunwa and covered Supari Maruti road, Machili Khadak, Bhandibazar, Pandariba, Kiranachavadi, and ended back at the temple where flowers were showered on the Lord's chariot. Members of the society including Chandubhai Daulatabadkar, Shirish Vakil, Harish Soni, Nandu Kapadia, Mahesh Gujarati, and others participated in the event. The celebration concluded with an aarti performed at night, leaving everyone filled with devotion and enthusiasm.

Social messages shared in procession

The participants in the procession were holding various placards in their hands. An attempt was made to give social messages through several placards like 'Save Ozone', 'Save the environment, and plant trees for saving the earth' were displayed in the procession.