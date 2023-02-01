Maharashtra gets more funds than last year: Danve

Aurangabad

Minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve said the budget has been drafted keeping in mind the India of 2047. There is a provision of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways. Before, 2014, Maharashtra used to get Rs 1,600 crores for railways, last year it was 1.37 lakh. This year the provision is ten times more than last year. Hence, the pending railway projects will be completed now.

Electrification of all the broad gauge lines in the country will be done by 2023. 400 Vande Bharat trains will be started soon. Presently, out of the total 10 Vande Bharat trains, 8 are in operation, while 2 will be started for Solapur - Mumbai and Mumbai - Shirdi from February 10.

A provision of Rs 1,800 crores has been made for the CSTM railway station. Tenders of Rs 250 crore for Aurangabad railway station and Rs 175 crore for Jalna have been initiated. Funds will also be provided for Nagar - Beed - Parali route, Vardha - Yeotmal - Nanded, and Nagpur - Nagbhid, Danve said.