Maharashtra to reduce industrial electricity tariffs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that we will reduce electricity tariffs for industries in the coming years. The current rates for industrial units are high, and the government plans a reduction of 2–9%, depending on the sector.

Fadnavis explained that the move is linked to support for farmers. “We previously imposed higher tariffs on industries to provide subsidies to farmers under the solar pump scheme. Now, with farmers receiving this support and the tariff burden becoming negligible, we can lower electricity costs for industries as well,” he said. The Chief Minister noted that Maharashtra’s solar and semiconductor initiatives have created the capacity to supply electricity at reduced rates efficiently. The recent installation of 45,911 solar agriculture pumps in a single month, a world record, highlights the state’s commitment to sustainable energy and agricultural development. Fadnavis emphasized that the government aims to support both farmers and industries simultaneously. Reducing industrial tariffs will attract investment, promote industrial growth, and maintain competitiveness, while continuing affordable electricity for farmers. The policy reflects a balanced approach to energy distribution, subsidies, and sustainable development, ensuring that agriculture, industry, and the broader economy all benefit from Maharashtra’s renewable energy initiatives.