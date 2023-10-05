Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti at Hindi Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya, Shahganj celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Senior teacher Sahebrao Patil presided.

Headmaster Ravindra Tayade, Kiran Pawar, supervisor Yogeshwar Nikam, chief speaker Sopan Karvande, Sandeep Bhadane were among those seated on the dais. Ajay Chavan sang "Vaishnav jan to", the favourite bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi. Sahebrao Patil said the society needs the thoughts of non-violence and selfless devoted work for nation. Manisha Thorat conducted the programme and Yogesh Nimbone proposed a vote of thanks.