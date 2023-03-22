Mahavir Janmotsav Samiti office inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the Bhagwan Mahavir Janmotsav Samiti was inaugurated at the Vimalnath Jain Temple, Jadhavmandi on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday. Working president of the Sakal Jain Samaj Subhash Zambad inaugurated the office under the guidance of Samaj president Rajendra Darda.

The Bhagwan Mahavir Janmatsov Samiti under Sakal Jain Samaj, Aurangabad will celebrate Mahavir Janmatsov on April 4. The programmes began with the recitation of Namokar Mahamantra. All the committee members were felicitated on the occasion. Zambad informed the members of the society about how various activities have been organized under the Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav. General secretary Mahaveer Patni, Zumbarlal Pagariya, Digambar Kshirsagar, Anil Sancheti, Kaushik Surana, Prashant Desarada and others were present.