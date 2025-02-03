Mahayuti Govt backs Small Entrepreneurs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mahayuti government will prioritize small entrepreneurs and make it easier for them to run businesses, assured Minister of Other Backward Classes and Bahujan Welfare, Atul Save.

The Marathwada-level Convention of Laghu Udyog Bharati was held on Sunday at the Marathwada Auto Cluster in Waluj MIDC. Minister Save addressed the gathering at the inauguration. The event was attended by Laghu Udyog Bharati's National President Ghanshyam Ojha, Vice President Ravindra Sonawane, Maharashtra State President Ravindra Vaidya, and dignitaries including Kishor Shitole, Amit Ghaisas, Milind Pohnekar, Uday Girdhari, Rajesh Kamad, and Suhas Deshpande. During the inaugural speech, Ravindra Vaidya outlined the challenges faced by small entrepreneurs. He highlighted key issues such as the NA status of industries outside MIDC, the removal of the Mathadi Workers Act, the need for uninterrupted and affordable electricity, and access to small land plots.

National President Ojha emphasized that the central government stands firmly with small entrepreneurs, and its commitment is evident in the current budget. He encouraged entrepreneurs to develop alternatives to imported goods. The convention also featured sessions on environmental conservation, membership drives, export opportunities for Marathwada entrepreneurs, lean manufacturingand business prospects. Kishor Shitole, Mukund Kulkarni, Sunil Raithatta, Prashant Karwa, Nishant Honamute, and Deven Vaikar provided guidance on these topics. The event was hosted by Santosh Kulkarni, while Suhas Deshpande delivered the vote of thanks. Over 100 small entrepreneurs from various districts attended the convention.

