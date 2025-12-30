Mahayuti sacrificed to give tickets to close associates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Shinde Sena was more interested in politically rehabilitating people close to them than in the development of the city. Therefore, they deliberately put the Mahayuti at stake,” alleged OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad while speaking to the media on Tuesday morning.

After the Shinde Sena announced the breaking of the alliance, the BJP responded strongly to the allegations and revealed the whole incident behind the split.

Minister Atul Save said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had agreed on a formula for 37 seats. “However, even after this, Shinde Sena leaders at the local level kept putting forward new demands every day. They staked claims on seats where the BJP already had sitting corporators. They brought proposals daily to give candidacies to their personal associates. We showed flexibility, but their demand for seats kept increasing. We are alliance partners. We will fight together for the city’s development,” Minister Save clarified.

No unity among ministers, Mps & MLAs

MP Dr Bhagwat Karad criticised the lack of internal coordination within the Shinde Sena. He said that Guardian Minister Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, and district president Rajendra Janjal were not making seat demands with a common stand over the past week. “MP Bhumre never submitted anything in writing and would simply say, ‘Give me four seats. Jaiswal’s stance was similar, while Janjal had completely different demands. Committee members from the Shinde Sena would each express their own opinions. Because of the internal disputes, the alliance became a casualty,” Dr Karad said. He also expressed confidence that, regardless of what happens to the alliance, voters remain with the BJP.

We had to rush at last moment

We were still discussing the alliance with the Shiv Sena until 9 am on Tuesday. Even after 12 meetings, there was no change in their demands. They did not remain firm on any list. Finally, the seats that were finalised on paper in the last meeting were given to them in writing as an alliance proposal. Even after that, their demands kept increasing. We waited for the alliance, and it came as a shock to hear that they had unilaterally announced the break-up of the alliance through the media without any discussion with us. We had to scramble at the last moment. After 1 pm., we began issuing B-Forms. Satara, Deolai, and Itkheda are BJP-influenced areas. At least one seat in Satara and one in Itkheda should have been given to the BJP, but the Shinde Sena was adamant about not giving even a single seat. They were similarly rigid about other seats as well.

(Kishor Shitole, City BJP President)