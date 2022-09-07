Mahindra Group to consider investing in Aurangabad

--CMIA delegation meets Mahindra Group MD and CEO Anish Shah in New Delhi

--Invest India to focus on international convention centre, Startups in Marathwada

--Company delegation to soon visit Auric

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) met Mahindra Group managing director and CEO Anish Shah, high level officials of Invest India, Ministry of Defense, Niti Aayog, Ministry of MSME and ambassador of Vietnam in New Delhi on Tuesday to attract large investment to Aurangabad. Shah assured that the Mahindra Group will think positively about investing in Aurangabad, informed CMIA president Nitin Gupta.

The delegation was led by the union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Giving more information, Gupta informed that the CMIA team gave detailed information about Aurangabad's industrial and tourism sector, DMIC and the ecosystem developed here. The members put forward issues like the city's industrial development, connectivity, ports, educational institutions, health facilities, tourism and historical importance, as well as availability of skilled manpower before the officials. An appeal was made to Shah on behalf of CMIA to consider Aurangabad for investment by the Mahindra Group. CMIA vice president Dushyant Patil, secretary Arpit Save, joint secretary Saurabh Bhogle, MAGIC director Ashish Garde were present on the occasion.

Delegation to soon visit Auric

Shah assured that an investment will be made in the city’s industrial sector and tourism sector. A delegation of the company would soon visit Auric to take review of the services and facilities. He appreciated the efforts being made by CMIA to market its region.

Invest India to focus on setting up convention center

A detailed discussion was held with Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India about setting up an International Convention Center in Aurangabad. Invest India assured of speeding up this project. Bagla appealed that the CMIA team should participate in various activities of Invest India for the marketing of Auric. Also, help will be given through Startup India to promote new entrepreneurs. He informed that a meeting of officials of embassies and trade organizations of various countries will be organized in Aurangabad in January next year.