“Main nahi to Koun Be’ trending

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The rap song ‘Main Nahi to Koun Be’ is trending on social media presently. This song has made rapper Shrishti Tawade star overnight. The youngsters from the city are mesmerized by this song. Several are making reels on this song which are getting viral on social media. Not only youngsters but even old age people are admiring the song. Many have drawn tattoos mentioning ‘Main Nahi to Koun Be’ on their hands. Shrushti has written and sung this song and it has spread on social media like fire.

The song has become so popular in the city that a fad has emerged to tattoo the timeline of this song on the hands. As a result, the business of tattoo artists has flourished. Every day around four to five people come to the tattoo time line said a tattoo artist Seema Kasture.

Sakshi Hivrale becomes a star

Sakshi Hivrale, a Karate player from the city has made a reel of this song. By Friday evening, it was viewed 73,000 times. Several youngsters in the city have made the reels on this song and they are getting maximum views.

A tattoo admirer Poonam Chopda said that she has printed a tattoo of the song, which has enhanced her self-confidence. This song has given confidence to several people.