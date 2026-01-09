Major relief for the city: 3,700 hp pump test successful

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A key milestone has been achieved in the city’s new water supply scheme, which is nearing completion following approval by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and sustained follow-up by minister Atul Save.

The trial run of a powerful 3,700 horsepower pump installed to draw water from the Jayakwadi dam has been successfully completed. With this, the long-standing water scarcity issue in the city is expected to ease significantly, and the way has been cleared for a regular and adequate water supply within the next two months.

The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 2,740 crore. Initially approved at Rs 1,680 crore, the scheme was later revised to Rs 2,740 crore. Of this, Rs 1,000 crore was secured from the central government through MP Dr Bhagwat Karad.

Once fully operational, the project will ensure a regular supply of purified water to the city for the next 25–30 years. Following the successful pump trial, many areas are expected to start receiving regular water supply within two months. The chief minister has appreciated the efforts of the Maharashtra Jevan Pradhikaran (MJP), the municipal corporation and the contractors involved in the project.

The successful trial has raised hopes among citizens that the remaining work will be completed swiftly and that daily water supply will begin across the city by March 2026.

The chief minister personally reviewed the project at regular intervals and resolved key bottlenecks. Special state assistance was provided for the municipal corporation’s share of funds, accelerating progress. While the project stood at just 18 per cent completion in 2023, it reached 82 per cent by the end of 2025.

The scheme includes installation of advanced 3,700 hp pumps at the Jayakwadi dam. Pump installation was completed in september 2025, and following the successful trial, the water supply process will begin soon. Raw water will be conveyed to the water treatment plant through a 2,500 mm diameter main pipeline. The project has a total capacity of 392 million litres per day (mld), sufficient to meet the city’s needs until 2052. The current supply of 145 mld will soon increase to 171 mld.

— Atul Save, OBC welfare minister