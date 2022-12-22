Major reshuffle in city police commissionerate

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The PIs and PSIs under the city police commissionerate who completed the posting tenure have been transferred. Commissioner of police Dr Nithil Gupta on Wednesday night issued an order of transfers.

The newly arrived PI Vitthal Sase has been given the charge of Mukundwadi police station. Security branch PI Rajashree Aade has been appointed at Begumpura, control room PI Janardan Salunke has been transferred to security branch.

In the PSIs transfers, Pankaj More, who came from Gadchiroli has been appointed in Mukundwadi, Daulatabad’s Dilip Bachate in the control room, crime branch’s Raosaheb Jondhale in Cantonment, City Chowk’s Kalyan Chabukswar has been transferred on administrative reasons.

Sanjay Shishode, who completed the tenure of two years in the special branch has been transferred to Cidco MIDC, Jinsi’s Poonam Patil to Harsul, Cyber station’s Savita Tambe to Jinsi, Waluj MIDC’s Priti Phad to Cantonment and Chetan Ogale has been given a year’s extension. Waluj’s Laxman Umbre to Cantonment, Cidco’s Ratan Doiphode to Osmanpura, Ramesh Rathod to Jawaharnagar, Cantonment’s Sachin Wayal to Daulatabad, Cyber’s Rahul Chavan has been given a year’s extension. Pundliknagar’s Meera Chavan to Waluj MIDC, Satara’s Anita Phasate to Damini squad, Cidco’s Budha Shinde to city traffic branch, Cantonment’s Ambadas More to Cidco, City Chowk’s Bhagwan Mujmule to Waluj, Begumpura’s Jyoti Gaat to Pundliknagar, City Chowk’s Vandana Muley to Satara, Vedantnagar’s Sharda Late has been given extension, Jawaharnagar’s Nivruti Gayke to City Chowk, Mukundwadi’s Sandeep Wagh to Cidco traffic branch, Osmanpura’s Praveen Wagh to the crime branch, Satara’s Shankar Shirsath to city traffic branch, Harsul’s Sangeeta Giri to City Chowk and Osmanpura’s Sadhana Avhad to Begumpura. Reader branch’s API Amol Dhole has been transferred to Waluj police station.

PI Brahma Giri and ACP Sachin Mirdhe of Mukundwadi police station have been transferred to the control room for administrative reasons. CP Dr Gupta has set up an inquiry committee to investigate the negligence of the officers in the case of national tennis coach Rajendra Dangwal. After the inquiry report, three officers were transferred to the control room, it is being rumoured.