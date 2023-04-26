Man abused with casteist remarks, beaten

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-man was abused with casteist remarks and was severely beaten by breaking his head with an axe at Jogeshwari in the Waluj area on Tuesday.

Police said, Sundar Dilip Chautmal (Jogeshwari) had given Rs 100 to his neighbour Kalya Shakeel Shaikh last week. On Tuesday morning, Sundar asked him to return the money. However, Kalya, his brother Aman, his father Shakeel and his mother abused Sundar with casteist remarks and broke his head with an axe. He was rushed to the government hospital. A case under the atrocity act has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while ACP Ashok Thorat is further investigating the case.