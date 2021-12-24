Man arrested for giving bogus GMCH appointment letter

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

Begumpura police arrested a man for luring the victim of a job in the blood bank at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and also issued a bogus appointment letter. The accused has been identified as Abdul Naveed Abdul Rashid Shaikh (Silk Mill Colony, Railway Station area).

According to the complainant Pathan Sabir Khan Naser Khan (28, Asefia Colony, Town Hall), accused Abdul Naveed told Saber that he is a field office in GMCH blood bank and he can get a Sabir a job in class four category in GMCH by using his influence. He demanded Rs 2.5 lakh for this work. Sabir give him Rs 80,000 in installments, since May 13 and later Naveed told him that he will have to pay him Rs 5,000 per month after he gets the job. He then gave Sabir a bogus appointment letter. When Sabir went to GMCH to join the job, he was told that no such appointment was done. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint in Begumpura police station. During the investigation, it has unveiled that the accused had cheated several people in a similar way, the police said.