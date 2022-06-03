Man arrested for sodomizing minor boy

Aurangabad, June 3:

The Waluj police arrested a man threatening and sodomizing a 13-year-old boy in Waluj area on Wednesday. The arrested has been identified as Bapu Sonawane (Waluj area).

Police said,

A 13-year-old boy and his 10 years old younger sister from Lasur Station area had come to his grandparents at Waluj area for Summer Vacations, a week back. On Wednesday, the boy had gone on the terrace of the house for some work. The tenant and accused Sonawane was present there. He threatened the boy and sodomized him. When his grandmother and other neighbours searched the boy, he was found in Sonawane’s room in half-naked condition. A case has been registered against Sonawane at Waluj police station. The accused has been remanded in the police custody for three days.