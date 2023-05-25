Man blackmails woman for sexual advances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco police have registered an offence against a man Preetam Patil (N-13, Bharatnagar) on a charge of blackmailing a woman and demanding sexual advances from her. The accused had taken a hand loan from the victim and instead of returning the money was harassing and torturing her.

The victim is a working woman. When she asked for her money, Preetam started blackmailing her saying that if she wants her money back then she will have to keep physical relations with him or else he threatened of maligning her name in the society if she rejects his proposal.

The complainant stated that the accused reached her home at Pawannagar N-9 Cidco on May 21 at 10 pm and molested her, stating the complaint.