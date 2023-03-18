Man carries injured son on back due to strike

Chhatrapati Sambhjainagar: A man was seen carrying his injured son on his back on the premises of District Civil Hospital on Saturday.

According to details, the boy was unable to walk because of leg injuries. He was restless due to pain. His father brought him to the hospital on his back. The grade-IV employees are on indefinite strike.

So, the man took his son to the doctors of the hospital on his back without bothering about the stretcher. The man came out of the hospital carrying his son on his back after the treatment. Many people present there saw this, but, no one turned up to help them.