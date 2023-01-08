Man commits suicide by hanging

Aurangabad

A truck driver committed suicide by hanging himself in the Maliwada area. The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Ganesh Jadhav (32).

Sunil worked as a driver in a brick kiln. On Saturday night he hanged himself in his house after having dinner. In the morning, his wife saw him hanging and started shouting for help. The neighbors informed the Daulatabad police. API Sanjay Gite, PSI R B Rathod, and others rushed to the spot and took Sunil to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

He is survived by his parents, wife, son, and two daughters. The reason for suicide was not known.