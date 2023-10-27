Man conducts second marriage despite first marriage case being sub judice

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A man conducted a second marriage despite the dispute with the first wife is sub judice. On receiving the information, the first wive along with the police went to the marriage venue. However, the groom, bridegroom and their relatives attacked her and the police. The incident occurred in Nipat Niranjan area on Thursday.

A 26-year-old woman from Pimpalkhunta had a dispute with her husband Kishor Sudhakar Giram. The dispute is sub judice with the Jalna Family Court. Still, Kishor prepared for the second marriage on Thursday. When his first wife received the information, she along with the police officers of the Damini Squad including PSI Kanchan Mirdhe, S P Kharat, Sonali Nikam, Rani Kedar and others reached the marriage venue.

Kishor, his second-to-be wife and their relatives attacked the police and the first wife. Kishor also beat the lady police officers. A case has been registered against Kishor, his to-be wife, her mother and Tushar Bhadve with the Begumpura police station. Similarly, a separate case of conducting a second marriage was registered against Kishor and his parents Sudhakar and Alka.