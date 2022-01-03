Man dies after dash by bus
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 3, 2022 08:30 PM2022-01-03T20:30:38+5:302022-01-03T20:30:38+5:30
A motorcycle was seriously injured as his motorcycle was dashed by a speeding private bus at Sultanabad in Gangapur tehsil on January 1. He died in a private hospital in Aurangabad on Monday while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Bhimrao Kanhu Bankar (53, Ambegaonwadi).
A speeding bus (MH24 AU 1414) dashed Bankar's motorcycle (MH20 EC 6565) near Sultanabad on Nagpur - Nashik Highway. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from where here was shifted to a private hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday. A case has been registered in Sillegaon police station while the police are searching the truck driver.