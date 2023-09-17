Man dies after falling from tree

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man died after falling from a tree in his farm at Pisadevi area on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Piraji Kale (39).

Santosh had gone to his farm on Sunday morning and he climbed a tree while picking Kavit fruits. But, he fell from the tree and sustained serious head injuries and had severe bleeding. The residents rushed him to the Government Medial College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with the Harsul police station while ASI Madhukar Neel is further investigating the case. Santosh is survived by parents, his wife and two children.