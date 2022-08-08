Man duped of Rs 40K by changing ATM card

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

A fraudster on the pretext of helping to withdraw money from ATM, changed the ATM card and duped him of Rs 40,000. The incident occurred at SBI ATM at Nageshwarwadi on July 15. A case in this regard has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

Complainant Ramkrushna Handu Borse (Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Vasahat, Nageshwarwadi) had gone to an ATM Centre on July 15 to withdraw money. However, he was not able to withdrew money. An unknown person came inside the ATM and told Borse that he an bank employee and he will assist him in the transaction. Hence, Borse gave him his ATM Card. The man tried to withdrew money but failed. He then told him that there is a fault in the machine and returned the card. However, he kept Borse’s card with him and gave him another card. Later, Borse came to known that Rs 40,000 were withdrawn from his account. Acting PI Ashok Bhandare is further investigating the case.