Man fakes theft of vehicle to claim Rs 25 L compensation

Aurangabad: The crime branch of the city arrested a man for allegedly faking vehicle theft to get insurance claims of Rs 25 lakh.

According to details, Santosh Prabhakar Angrakh (High Court Colony, Satara Parisar) is engaged in the transport business. He lodged a complaint with Satara Police about the theft of his 12-wheel truck (MH-20-EL-4332) worth Rs 10 lakh, which was parked at Baba Body Builder Garage for repair.

After the registration of the case, personnel of Satara Police Station and the Crime branch team comprising police inspector Avinash Aghav and API Manoj Shinde started the probe. Manoj Shinde examined footage of close circuit TV cameras and no recording of the theft, so, he started the enquiry of Santosh Angrakh. Suspicion increased when Santosh gave evasive answers.

When Santosh was grilled further, he confessed to selling the truck at Washim with the help of Sudam Misal and Kalyan Uchit (Rajeshnagar). He used to lodge a complaint of truck theft and get compensation from insurance companies.

Later, Santosh would earn money also from unassembling the vehicles. The crime branch arrested Santosh and handed it over to Satara Police. He did all to get an insurance claim of Rs 25 lakh. Bakhru Singh Chavan who purchased the vehicle from Santosh and Pratik was arrested and handed over to Satara Police.

API Manoj Shinde, constable Santosh Sonawne, Chandrakant Gavli, Bhagwan Shilote, Vishal Patil, Vilas Muthe, and Raju Dakhre conducted the action under the guidance of PI Aghav. PSI Devidas Shevale is on the case.

Possibility of surfacing gang

There is a possibility of surfacing a gang of faking vehicle theft to evade insurance and bank loan instalments.