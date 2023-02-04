Man in live-in relationship commits suicide

Aurangabad

A man living in live-in relationship committed suicide by hanging himself in Balajinagar area on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Gavande (30, Chaundhi Takaleshwar, Buldhana).

Police said, Mukesh was pursuing a post graduation education in the city and was also in a catering business. He came in contact with a woman and both were living in Balajinagar area for the past few days. On Saturday morning, when the woman woke up, she found Mukesh hanged. She immediately informed the police. The police rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Before committing suicide, Mukesh wrote a letter in which he mentioned that ‘Pillu, you live happily, I don’t have any complaint about anyone. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station while head constable Chandrakant Pote is further investigating the case.