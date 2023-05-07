Man molests woman threatening to marrying him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man molested a woman by threatening her to marry him or he will commit suicide. The incident occurred at Chikalthana on May 4 morning. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station. The accused has been identified as Shridhar Munidhar Baba (50, Chikalthana).

Police said, the victim and the accused knew each other. On May 4, she was going home, when Baba chased and stopped her. He threatened her to marry him or he will commit suicide. When she refused, Baba abused and molested her. The police are further investigating the case.