Man murdered over suspicion of illicit relationship

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A man was found dead in a well in Panvadod Khurd Shivar on Golegaon - Dhotra Road in Sillod tehsil on Friday. The police found that he was murdered over suspicion of an illicit relationship and the accused has been arrested. The accused has been identified as Raju Pralhad Laad (Panvadod).

Police said, Krian Narayan Suradkar (Panvadod) had gone out of the house on January 15 but did not return. His relatives searched for him everywhere but did not find him. His body was found in a well on Friday morning.

During the investigation, it was found that accused Raju Laad suspected that Kiran had an illicit relationship with his wife and on suspicion, Raju killed Kiran.

The police arrested Raju and he confessed that he gave liquor to Kiran and then killed him. He then threw his body into a well. A case has been registered with Ajanta police station. On Saturday, the accused Raju was remanded in police custody for three days. The police are further investigating the case.