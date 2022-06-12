Man severely beaten up

Aurangabad, June 12:

A man was severely beaten up and was attacked with a tester on his back and chest at Jaibhavani Chowk on June 11 night.

According to the details, complainant Sagar Chaudhary is a businessman and he was going home after the work on June 11 night. Suddenly a speeding car (MH04 EK 1008) came in his direction. He asked the car driver to drive slowly. The driver got annoyed and beat Sagar with iron rod and took a tester and attacked him on back and chest. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.