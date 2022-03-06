Man stabs brother over money issue

Aurangabad, March 6:

A man stabbed his brother and his friends over the issue of money taken on credit at Town Hall, Jai Bhimnagar on March 2.

Police said, Vijay Laxman Bhandekar (32, Gulabwadi) had taken money from his brother Manoj. On Wednesday, they had a quarrel over the money. Vijay attacked Manoj, his friends Anil Kautik Mankar and Sunil Babu Tupe (Both residents of Town Hall) with a knife and then beat them with a stick. A case has been registered with Begumpura police station while PSI Vinod Bhalerao is further investigating the case.