Man steals valuables from brother-in-law’s house

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man stole cash Rs 40 lakh from his brother-in-law’s house in Cidco Mahanagar and fled to Madhya Pradesh. He purchased jewellery and a car with the stolen money. However, he met an accident due to which he fell into the hands of the police.

Police said, Bagatsingh Rajput lives in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar and works in a private as a recovery officer in a private company. On May 27, Bagatsingh after collecting Rs 40 lakh went to his home. However, his brother-in-law Dashrathsingh Rajput (Rajasthan) stole the bag containing Rs 40 lakh the next day. and fled from the scene. Hence, Bagatsingh lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station against Dashrathsingh.

Met an accident in MP

On June 2, Dashrathsingh in a drunken condition dashed a tree in Madhya Pradesh (MP). He and his friend Pradeepkumar Joshi were severely injured in the accident. The police when searched the car, they found Rs 35 lakh in the car. When they interrogated Dashrathsingh, he confessed that he stole the money from his brother-in-law’s house and purchased a car and some jewellery.

The MP police then contacted the Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ashok Thorat and PI Avinash Aghav, a team including PSI Chetan Ogale, constables Suresh Kacche, Avinash Dhage, Suraj Agrawal, Hanuman Thoke and others brought the two accused to the city from MP.

The arrested confessed that after going to MP, they purchased new clothes, a car, and some gold ornaments. The police have seized Rs 35,84,000 cash, car, jewellery and mobile phones from them. Both the accused have been remanded in the police custody till June 9.