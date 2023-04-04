Man swimming with rope’s help drowned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 32-year-old man who was swimming with the help of a rope in a well drowned at Islampurwadi in Harsul area on April 3 afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Nandu Gangurde (Santoshimatanagar, Mukundwadi)

Police Inspector Amol Deokar said that a case of accidental death was registered with Harsul Police Station.

According to details, Deepak Gangurde was running his family by working as a labourer.

He went to a farm in the Harsul area along with his friend Satpute on April 3. They were not knowing swimming, yet, they got down into a well with the help of a rope that was tied to a tree. Deepak left the rope suddenly while floating on water and started drowning. His friend Satpure raised an alarm.

People in adjoining areas rushed and jumped into the well. They took out Deepak in an unconscious state and admitted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Doctors declared him brought dead at GMCH. Police constable Shaikh Zaheer is on the case.