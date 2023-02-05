Man tries suicide against administration's indolent response

NANDED: A man attempted suicide here on Saturday by setting himself on fire in front of the collectorate in protest of the administration's indolent response to the encroachment done on his plot.

As per the police source, Syed Jameel Syed Jilani reached the collector's office this afternoon carrying inflammable liquid in a bottle. He poured the liquid on himself and was about to light it, but due to the timely intervention of on-duty police, the untoward incident could be averted. When questioned, he stated that he is fed up with the encroachment by Datta Jogdand, who is building on his plot in Nanded city. Despite many applications, the Nanded rural police could not take any cognizant. At last, to protest against the lethargic attitude of the police and demand removal of the encroachment, he attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze.

The youth was taken into custody by the police, and further investigation has been ongoing until this evening.