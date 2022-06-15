Man who tried to commit suicide dies

Aurangabad, June 15:

Virendra Rajendra Bhosale (32, Jogeshwari) who tried to commit suicide by hanging four days ago, died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of his suicide cannot be ascertained.

According to police, Bhosale had tried to commit suicide by hanging himself to an iron rod attached to the ceiling of his house on June 11. His wife Seema Bhosale had admitted him to the GMCH in an unconscious state. While undergoing treatment, Bhosale passed away at around 5.30 am on Wednesday. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. A case of accidental death has been registered in the MIDC Waluj police station. Head constable Yogesh Kasarle is further investigating the case.