Man wields sword at Mukundwadi railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped commuters near Mukundwadi railway station on Thursday evening after a 19-year-old man brandished a sword in public, damaged multiple rickshaws, and issued death threats.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Kurhade alias Kancha, a resident of Vishrantinagar, allegedly smashed the windshield of a rickshaw around 6 PM and attempted to assault its driver, Sumit Sonpasare (24), who narrowly escaped. Kancha then vandalized four more auto-rickshaws while shouting, “Anyone who interferes will be beheaded,” before waving the sword menacingly. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, Pundliknagar police reached the spot and arrested him. Inspector Krishna Shinde confirmed that Kancha has been booked for attempted murder, criminal intimidation, and illegal possession of a weapon. Assistant police inspector Shivprasad Karhale, who is investigating the case, noted that the accused appeared intoxicated at the time. Police are also checking his prior criminal history.