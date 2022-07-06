'Management Plan' for rivers in the city

Work under the guidance of Central government

Aurangabad, July 6:

An 'Urban River Management Plan' will be prepared with the help of municipal corporation, Smart City National Institute of Urban Affairs and EcoSattva to revitalize the Kham and Sukhna rivers in the city. This work will start soon under the Namami Ganga scheme of the Central government. A meeting was held at the Smart City office on Wednesday.

The city of Aurangabad is a member of the River Cities Alliance (RCA). The National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is preparing a city level urban river management plan for the management of rivers in the country. This includes essentially all cities with a view to cleaning up their rivers and implementing a ten-point programme. Under the guidance of municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, work has been going on for one and a half years in the Kham river basin. Work is being done for both the rivers with various companies and NGOs. The management of Kamal Lake, Salim Ali Sarovar, canals and wells will be planned.

The members shared their experiences and ideas for the overall management of rivers and water resources in the meeting. Administrator Pandey, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, city engineer Sakharam Panjhade, Gauri Mirashi, Satish Mande of Varroc, Rahul Tekale, Ranjit Kakkad of Aurangabad First, Hemant Landge, Mansingh Pawar, CII's Amol Mohite and others were present on the occasion.