Mangala Bhale no more

March 2, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mangala Hariharrao Bhale-Jategaonkar (87) passed away due to old age on Thursday. Her last rites were performed ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mangala Hariharrao Bhale-Jategaonkar (87) passed away due to old age on Thursday. Her last rites were performed in the Central Naka crematorium. She is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

