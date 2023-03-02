Mangala Bhale no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 2, 2023 09:55 PM 2023-03-02T21:55:02+5:30 2023-03-02T21:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mangala Hariharrao Bhale-Jategaonkar (87) passed away due to old age on Thursday. Her last rites were performed in the Central Naka crematorium. She is survived by two sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.