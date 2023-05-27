Mango festival begins in APMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ‘Mango Festival’ began at the superior Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Jadhavwadi on Saturday. In the inaugural speeches, the officials alleged each other in their speeches over the issue of land.

Director Jagannath Kale suggested that the plots on the 25 acres of land of APMC on Jalgaon Road should not be sold, instead, shops should be erected and should be given on rent. Replying to it MLA Haribhau Bagade said that the farmers and the original owners of this land have not received the compensation yet. Kale then claimed that the name of APMC has been registered on the 7/12 extract.

The festival was inaugurated by MLA Bagade, divisional joint registrar Yogiraj Surve, district deputy registrar Dr Mukesh Barhate, chairman Radhakisan Pathade, deputy chairman Murlidhar Chaudhary and others were present.

In his presidential speech, Bagade said that the possession of the 25 acres of land is not with APMC yet. APMC had paid the money for the land to the then special land acquisition officer, but the original owners have not received the money. The court has granted a stay in this matter. If the government, cooperative department, original owner and APMC will take a mediating stand, then APMC can get the land, Bagade said.

Kale then said that the Supreme Court has given the decision in favour of APMC and APMC's name has been added to the 7/12 extract.

Meanwhile, the mango festival will be held at APMC till May 31. All the mango producers have given stalls free of cost. The customers are giving preference to the Marathwada’s Keshar mango over the Konkan’s Alphonso, the traders said.