Mankape’s daughters-in-law, chief manager’s wife arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The special investigating team (SIT) arrested Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha’s chairman Ambadas Mankape’s daughters-in-law Sunanda and Vanita, Vanita’s brother Sandeep Pawar and chief manager Devidas Adhane’s wife Savita.

All the four accused took loans amounting crores of rupees from the Patsanstha as the directors of Adarsh Nagari Jankalyan Pratisthan and Adarsh Nagari Dudh Dairy. The court has remanded all the arrested in the police custody till August 16, said SIT PI Sambhaji Pawar.

The Adarsh scam worth Rs 202 crore came to the fore on July 11 and the police had arrested six directors earlier. While searching for the other 14 directors, it was found that Mankape’s daughters-in-law and Adhane’s wife were made directors of two the institutes.

API Mohsin Syed, PSI Ashok Avchar and others searched them, but the Mankape’s family members left the luxurious bungalow and fled away. The police received the information that they are living in a flat in Akashwani area. The police laid a trap and arrested Sunanda and Vanita. Vanita’s brother who is also a director was also arrested.

Adarsh Nagari Jankalyan Pratisthan took loan of Rs 20.17 lakh and Rs 4,82,60,000 from the Patsanstha. Sai Sons and Company were the co-applicant in this loan case. Similarly, Adarsh Nagari Dudh Dairy took loan of Rs 6,32,66,000. Meanwhile, Mankape’s both the sons and chief manager Adhane are still at large.