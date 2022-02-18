MAP annual convention to be held in March

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17: The 44th three-day annual national convention of Marathi Arthshastra Parishad (MAP) will be held in Amravati between March 11 and 13.

The convention was to be held in January this year but was postponed because of Covid situation. Dr Maruti Tegumpure, treasurer of the MAP, said that the experts would speak on ‘Contribution of Nobel prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, Economic Situation in Current Decade and Thoughts of Annabhau Sathe on Economics.

Economists Dr Sukhdev Thorat, Shrinivas Khandewale and Dr J F Patil will guide the participants. Dr Anil Vyavhare, Dr Vikas Sukale and Dr Dilip Arjune will preside over the three sessions of the event. Dr Anil Suryavanshi is the president of the convention.